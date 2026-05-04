Ishaq Dar, Iran's Araghchi discuss regional peace efforts

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, during which both sides discussed the evolving regional situation and ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at promoting peace.

The Iranian Foreign Minister commended Pakistan’s constructive role and its sincere mediation initiatives.

According to the Foreign Office, Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to fostering positive engagement across the region.

He further emphasised that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable means of resolving disputes peacefully and achieving long-term stability.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar spoke with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi.

On the occasion, Ayman Safadi conveyed Jordan’s deep appreciation of Pakistan’s constructive role and continued efforts for peace, dialogue, and regional stability in the context of ongoing tensions in the region.

Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to promoting constructive engagement among all parties to support stability and peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy.

The two leaders also reaffirmed the strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and Jordan, and underscored the importance of continued cooperation at bilateral and multilateral forums.

They agreed to remain in close contact.