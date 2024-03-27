Ishaq Dar, Jordanian FM discuss Gaza situation

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Ishaq Dar on Wednesday discussed the current situation in Gaza with Ayman Safadi, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Jordan.

In a telephonic conversation, they discussed the situation in Gaza and condemned the Israeli brutalities on innocent Palestinians.

The two leaders also called for unimpeded provision of aid into Gaza.

“I look forward to working closely with Jordanian foreign minister in transforming our bilateral relations with Jordan into multi-tiered partnership,” Ishaq Dar wrote on X.

The telephonic conversation came after United Nations Security Council (UNSC) demanded an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian fighters Hamas and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages after the United States abstained from the vote.

The remaining 14 council members voted for the resolution, which was proposed by the 10 elected members of the body.

Washington had been averse to the word ceasefire earlier in the nearly six-month-old war in the Gaza Strip and had used its veto power to shield U.S. ally Israel as it retaliated against Hamas for an Oct. 7 attack that Israel says killed 1,200 people.

Read More: Pakistan welcomes UNSC resolution on ceasefire in Gaza

But amid growing global pressure for a truce in the war that has killed more than 32,000 Palestinians, the U.S. abstained from the vote on Monday to allow the Security Council to demand an immediate ceasefire for the month of Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which ends in two weeks.

It also demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. Israel says Hamas took 253 hostages during its Oct. 7 attack.