Ishaq Dar to leave for China tomorrow: Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is scheduled to visit to China on Tuesday (tomorrow) on the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the foreign office said.

Foreign Office spokesman said that the foreign minister will discuss the regional situation, as well as bilateral and global issues.

Ishaq Dar on Friday, held a telephonic conversation with Wang Yi, during which they exchanged views on the evolving regional situation and broader global developments.

The two sides agreed to jointly promote a ceasefire, cessation of hostilities, and the resumption of peace talks, while ensuring the safety of non-military targets and key waterways, according to a summary released by the Chinese ministry.

Chinese foreign minister in the call also conveyed China’s support for Pakistan’s role as a mediator. Dar later said that the Chinese foreign minister appreciated Pakistan’s ongoing efforts in this regard. He added that both sides agreed to continue their endeavours for the resolution of all disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

Pakistan hosted a sitting of four foreign ministers of Muslim countries on Sunday to push the peace effort amid the raging US, Israeli war against Iran and its spillover.

Foreign ministers of Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt and the Saudi Arabia met in Islamabad to discuss a push to the peace initiative in the Mideast region.