Ishaq Dar loses his cool over ‘tough’ questions on economy

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday lost his cool over ‘tough’ questions from journalists about the revival of the country’s economy, ARY News reported.

Dar was responding to questions from the media men after addressing the inaugural session of the International Conference on Islamic Capital Market in Islamabad.

Ishaq Dar sahab! Have you failed? staff-level agreement with IMF still not signed, the journalist asked.

The PML-N leader got furious and asked a question to journo in reply, has Pakistan defaulted? “We have paid all international loan payments.”

The finance minister while responding to another question on the economy said “Whatever decision you want to give, go ahead, I will see it, later.”

Ishaq Dar avoided responding to queries regarding the upcoming budget of FY2023-24 and the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme.

Earlier, addressing the inaugural session of the International Conference on Islamic Capital Market in Islamabad, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said the government is committed to achieving the goal of this transformation within the timeframe of five years given by the Federal Shariat Court.

He said Pakistan has a strategic plan in place to develop Islamic finance. The finance minister reaffirmed the government’s firm resolve to promote Islamic finance industry and eliminate the interest-based system in Pakistan.