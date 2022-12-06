Ishaq Dar meets US Ambassador, discusses bilateral issues

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the United States (US) to Pakistan Donald Blome called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and discussed matters of bilateral interest, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued today, the meeting was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Finance and other senior officers from Finance Division.

During the meeting, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar welcomed US Ambassador Donald Blome and highlighted the historic and durable bilateral relations with the United States on the economic and trade front.

The finance minister apprised the US Ambassador about the ongoing post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation projects being undertaken by the present government.

It was also shared that the present government was highly concerned about the well-being of the masses, therefore a number of measures were being undertaken in this regard.

Dar apprised the Blome about the government’s comprehensive and pragmatic plans in terms of revenues and expenditures for meeting its national as well as international financial obligations.

Meanwhile, Donald Blome reciprocated the same sentiments on bilateral relations between the United States of America and Pakistan.

He also acknowledged the huge level of economic losses being faced by Pakistan due to the flood crisis and shared that the US government stood with Pakistan in such testing times.

Ishaq Dar commended the support of the United States and stated that the US had always been a great support Pakistan during tough times.

The finance minister shared various economic avenues in which both countries can further deepen their economic relations. In conclusion, the finance minister thanked Donald Blome for his support to Pakistan.

