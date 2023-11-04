Ishaq Dar named PML-N election cell head

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Friday named Senator Ishaq Dar to head PML-N’s election cell for the upcoming polls.

A notification in this regard was issued on Saturday by PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal with the approval of Shehbaz Sharif.

“With the approval of the President PML-N, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar is hereby appointed as Chairman, Election Cell PML-N, for General Elections 2024,” read the notification.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PML-N’s spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the party’s election related activities will further expedite after the latest appointment.

پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کے صدر جناب شہباز شریف نے سینیٹر اسحاق ڈار کو پارٹی کے الیکشن سیل کا چئیرمن مقرر کر دیا ہے۔پارٹی سیکریٹری جنرل احسن اقبال @betterpakistan نے نوٹیفیکیشن جاری کر دیا ہے۔ سینیٹر اسحاق ڈار صاحب @MIshaqDar50 کو الیکشن سیل کا سربراہ بنانے سے مسلم لیگ (ن) کی… pic.twitter.com/RGHpw8MXjM — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) November 4, 2023

It is pertinent to mention here that the PML-N has already invited applications from the interested candidates to contest the general elections.

The Supreme Court on Friday declared February 8, 2024, as the date for holding general elections across the country after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) submitted a notification in the Supreme Court pertaining to the polls date.

A three-member bench of the apex court heard multiple pleas seeking elections within the 90 days after the dissolution of the national and provincial assemblies.