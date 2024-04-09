Ishaq Dar notified as leader of house in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar has been notified as a Leader of the House in the Senate of Pakistan on Tuesday, ARY News reported

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), named Ishaq Dar to the post. The Senate secretariat has issued a notification in this regard.

“Dar will act as leader of the House on behalf of the Prime Minister to represent Government and to regulate Government business in the Senate with effect from April 9, 2024,” read the notification.

Earlier in the day, former Prime Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stalwart Yousaf Raza Gillani was elected unopposed as the Chairman of the Senate.

PML-N’s candidate for deputy chairman Senate Syedal Khan Nasir was also returned uncontested in the election.

No candidate of opposition parties had filed nomination papers against Yousaf Raza Gillani and Nasir, who were the ruling alliance’s candidates for the Senate presiding offices.

The newly elected 43 Senators also took oath of office at the Parliament House in Islamabad.