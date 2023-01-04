Ishaq Dar promised to bring down dollar rate to Rs180, slams Miftah Ismail

Former finance minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Miftah Ismail has once again slammed Ishaq Dar by questioning him regarding his tall claim to bring down the dollar rate to Rs180.

Miftah Ismail exposed the internal conflict of his political party, PML-N, in a YouTube programme. While talking to a YouTuber, he alleged that Dar was fond of becoming a minister and he ran a campaign against him for six months.

He mocked Dar and said that he had promised to reduce the dollar price to Rs180 after returning to Pakistan. Ismail claimed that Dar convinced PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on bringing significant improvements to the national economy.

READ: ISHAQ DAR TERMS PTI’S WHITE PAPER ON ECONOMY ‘MISLEADING’

The former finance minister said that Dar is the father-in-law of Sharif’s daughter and he is living together in London.

Regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, Ismail commented that he is a good politician but not a good policy maker.

Earlier on December 15, Miftah Ismail had said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program is inevitable to avoid default risk.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘11th House’ today, Miftah Ismail said that the IMF program is necessary to revive the national economy, otherwise, the country will be headed towards default.

READ: PAKISTAN’S ‘DEFAULT RISK’ REACHES ALARMING LEVELS, ADMITS MIFTAH ISMAIL



The former finance minister said that the government could negotiate with the IMF if the global lending institution demands to increase taxes worth Rs800 billion. He admitted that economic difficulties are caused due to the increase in expenditures.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif is aware of the differences between him and Ishaq Dar. Ismail blamed Dar for having differences with him and organised programs against him.

Ismail clarified that he will respond to the criticism against him. “I am still part of my party and always will be. I have no intention to join another political party. If PML-N keeps me, then I will stay with my political party.”

He criticised that the portfolio of the finance minister was taken away from him in an inappropriate way. “I had been summoned to Suleman Shehbaz’s residence in London and told that my ministry will be taken back. It would be better to take me in confidence first.”

Comments