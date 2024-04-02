Ishaq Dar, Rana Mahmood elected Senators from Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Polling has ended at the National Assembly as well as provincial assemblies of Sindh, Punjab and Kyhber Pakhtunkhwa for electing Senators for next six years and results started to emerge, ARY News reported.

The government’s alliance in the centre bagged both seats from Islamabad.

Foreign Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) candidate Ishaq Dar has been elected Senator on a technocrat senatorial seat with 224 votes while Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) Raja Ansar received 81 votes. According to sources, five votes were also rejected.

With 224 votes, Rana Mahmoodul Hasan of the Pakistan People’s Party was also elected as a senator. Farzand Hussain, his opponent of the SIC, received 79 votes.

Voting in the National Assembly started at 9 a.m. as per schedule, with PML-N MNA Saad Wasim casting the first ballot in the national assembly.

Returning Officer Saeed Gul issued severe directives forbidding guests from entering the gallery as the House had been converted into a polling place.