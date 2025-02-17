Ishaq Dar reaches New York to attend UNSC meeting

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is in New York where he will represent Pakistan in the high-level meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on multilateralism and global governance, starting from tomorrow.

The meeting with the theme “Practicing Multilateralism: Reforming and Improving Global Governance” has been conveyed by China.

The 15-member Council meeting will be chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Pakistan welcomes this timely initiative by China, which underscores the critical importance of multilateralism in addressing today’s complex global challenges.

In his remarks, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will reaffirm Pakistan’s strong commitment to the principles of multilateralism and the central role of the United Nations in promoting international peace, security, and sustainable development.

Ishaq Dar will also highlight Pakistan’s priorities as a non-permanent member of the Security Council for the term 2025-2026, emphasizing the importance of dialogue, cooperation, and inclusive global governance.

On the sidelines of the UNSC meeting, Ishaq Dar is expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts, as well as senior UN officials.