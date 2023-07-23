Ishaq Dar reacts to reports about running for interim PM’s slot

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday reacted to reports claiming that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was considering proposing his name for caretaker prime minister (PM), ARY News reported.

Speaking to a private news channel, the finance minister said that it would be “premature” to comment on it, adding that he did not believe in pursuing or desiring any office.

Ishaq Dar was questioned whether the Section 230 of the Election Act 2017 — which relates to the functions of a caretaker government — was about to be amended. The minister responded in the affirmative.

“I don’t think this is something to hide from the nation. They will find out and it should indeed be amended,” Dar said.

He mentioned that the Election Act 2017 is set to be amended in order to empower the upcoming caretaker government to take important decisions rather than just run day-to-day operations.

“The nation’s time should not be wasted by having the caretaker government be bogged down solely in day-to-day operations,” Dar added.

Read More: Caretaker PM: PPP, JUI-F reject agreeing on Ishaq Dar’s name

Earlier, it was reported that Ishaq Dar is likely to become caretaker prime minister (PM) as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) becomes active to convince coalition parties in this regard.

Ishaq Dar is the current finance minister and is considered to be a close ally of former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Sources told ARY News that the PML-N has become active to convince Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) – a coalition partner in Centre – on Ishaq Dar’s name for caretaker prime minister.

Sources claimed that the finance minister’s name came under discussion during a meeting between PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

The tenure of the National Assembly is set to expire on August 12 and meetings are under way between the members of the government on the details of the interim set-up.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif had formed a five-member dialogue committee to finalise the matters related to the caretaker set-up and general elections.

The committee members include Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal and Ishaq Dar.