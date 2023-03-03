Ishaq Dar refutes resignation, financial emergency rumours

ISLAMABAD: The federal finance minister Ishaq Dar refuted resignation and financial emergency rumours, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, federal finance addressed a news conference and said that the former prime minister Imran Khan’s government has ruined the economy.

He lambasted the PTI chief Imran Khan and said that they condemn his policy of giving priority to politics over national interest. Imran Khan knows the current global situation and he also knows that due to ravaging floods, we had to import wheat.

The finance minister told the media that those who brought Imran Khan into power said that he is a threat to Pakistan.

Ishaq Dar said that despite PTI claims that the country is on the verge of default, the PDM government have neither let the country go default nor it will default in future.

He claimed that the decisions he made, all proved right and beneficial for the country. If his suggestion were implemented five years back, the country would have not landed in this crisis. He said he is ready to debate with anyone.

Earlier, the former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan slammed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government over the rupee devaluation.

RUPEE FALLS SHARPLY

The Pakistani rupee’s value declined sharply in the interbank trading on Thursday with the local currency falling by Rs19.98 against the US dollar

According to forex dealers, the local currency closed at Rs285.09 in the interbank market against USD.

In the open market, the greenback was being traded at Rs290, said forex dealers. The local unit closed at 266.11 in the interbank the other day.

Analysts attributed the downtrend to the delay in signing the staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as well as the impending policy rate hike by the central bank.

