No new taxes on agriculture, construction sectors, reiterates Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday reiterated that the government had not imposed new taxes on agriculture and construction sectors and would not do so in future as well following the $3 billion loan deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the finance minister noted that he recently gave an explanatory statement in the National Assembly, which was meant to dispel the impression that the government is imposing new taxes on the agriculture and construction sectors.

Ishaq Dar claimed the explanatory statement was being misinterpreted.

He reiterated that the tax measures mentioned in the Letter of Intent are those that have already been imposed in the country till June 30. Apart from this, he said no new tax is being imposed, he added.

Moreover, Ishaq Dar said no federal tax has been imposed or will be imposed on agricultural income.

A day earlier, Ishaq Dar – speaking on NA floor – said no new tax is being imposed on agriculture and the construction sectors on the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) demand.

The government has already delivered on IMF’s prior actions and announced taxation measures of Rs215 billion rupees, Ishaq Dar said while presenting the details of the agreement with the IMF.