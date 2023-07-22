31.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Advertisement -

No new taxes on agriculture, construction sectors, reiterates Ishaq Dar

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday reiterated that the government had not imposed new taxes on agriculture and construction sectors and would not do so in future as well following the $3 billion loan deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the finance minister noted that he recently gave an explanatory statement in the National Assembly, which was meant to dispel the impression that the government is imposing new taxes on the agriculture and construction sectors.

Ishaq Dar claimed the explanatory statement was being misinterpreted.

He reiterated that the tax measures mentioned in the Letter of Intent are those that have already been imposed in the country till June 30. Apart from this, he said no new tax is being imposed, he added.

Moreover, Ishaq Dar said no federal tax has been imposed or will be imposed on agricultural income.

A day earlier, Ishaq Dar – speaking on NA floor – said no new tax is being imposed on agriculture and the construction sectors on the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) demand.

The government has already delivered on IMF’s prior actions and announced taxation measures of Rs215 billion rupees, Ishaq Dar said while presenting the details of the agreement with the IMF.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.