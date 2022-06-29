Ishaq Dar says returning to Pakistan on Nawaz Sharif’s orders

LONDON: Former finance minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Ishaq Dar has revealed that he has decided to return to Pakistan on the orders of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Ishaq Dar speaking to journalists in London said: “I am going to Pakistan in the fourth week of July on the orders of former prime minister Nawaz.”

The PML-N stalwart further revealed that he has received his new passport and the doctor has also granted him permission to travel. Terming the cases registered against him ‘political victimization’, Ishaq Dar said his lawyers will move the court for protective bail before his return to Pakistan.

The former finance minister said that he will take oath as Senator upon his arrival and the party will decide on his appointment as finance minister.

Dar was elected as a senator on a technocrat seat from Punjab in 2018. He could not take oath due to his stay in London. However, the SC suspended his membership over his failure to appear in court on May 8, 2018.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former finance minister left Pakistan four years back and is wanted in Pakistan in multiple cases.

