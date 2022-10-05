Thursday, October 6, 2022
Ishaq Dar reviews gas supply measures during winter season

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar Wednesday presided over a meeting to review gas supply measures during winter season, ARY News reported.

The meeting was apprised on the supply and demand situation of gas during the winter season.

The meeting also discussed modalities for adequate supply of gas for the domestic and industrial consumption and reducing the shortfall in the winter season.

Meanwhile, Minister for Finance and Revenue Mohammad Ishaq Dar also presided over a meeting on Foreign Exchange challenges and business community at Finance Division in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The meeting was apprised on the issues the business community is facing regarding imports and exports.

It discussed the modalities for facilitating business community regarding imports and enhancing exports to boost the business activities in the country.

