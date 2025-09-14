Ishaq Dar, Rubio agree to further strengthen Pak-US bilateral ties

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar received a telephone call last night from the United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan-U.S. ties and discussed recent regional and international developments.

They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations across multifaceted areas.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50, received a call tonight from the U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio @marcorubio. The two leaders expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan-U.S. ties and discussed recent… pic.twitter.com/h8LA4ZZiMK — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) September 13, 2025

Ties between Pakistan and the US are improving especially after the May escalation with India.

After the May escalation, Pakistan’s army chief also met President Trump at the White House. This was followed by a series of cabinet-level engagements, culminating in a breakthrough tariff agreement that set a uniform duty of 19 per cent on Pakistani exports to the US.

“After securing what seems to be a major discount in tariff negotiations, attracting US investor interest in its oil and mineral reserves and signalling that its currency market is receptive to digital assets and cryptocurrencies.

Earlier this month, Pakistan also signed a memorandum of understanding worth $500 million with an American metals company, the US Strategic Metals.