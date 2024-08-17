Ishaq Dar ‘satisfied’ with availability, price of urea

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar expressed satisfaction over the availability of urea and its rates for the upcoming wheat cultivation in the Rabi season, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting to review various measures to ensure ample availability of urea, at a suitable rate, during the upcoming wheat cultivation in the Rabi season, Ishaq Dar asked the provincial governments to increase their vigilance of markets so that prices should remain stable.

The meeting decided that the Petroleum Division would ensure a continuous supply of gas to all fertiliser plants for the Rabi season. The decision was taken to avert the negative impacts caused by imports upon the country’s reserves.

“With the provision of uninterrupted gas supply, the fertiliser plants would run at full capacity, and with sufficient production and buffer stock, the price of urea bag would be stabilized. The stable prices good news for the farmers and rural economy,” a press statement issued here read.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Industries and National Food Security Rana Tanveer, Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, relevant secretaries and other officials, Office of the Deputy Prime Minister.

Earlier, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet on Friday approved the import of 100,000 Metric Tons (MT) urea.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired the meeting that okayed a proposal submitted by the Ministry of Industries and Production aimed at ensuring sufficient supplies of urea in the market.

“This will also ensure stability of prices of fertilizer during the cropping season,” a Finance Division press statement said.