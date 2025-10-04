Ishaq Dar, Saudi FM discuss Hamas response to Trump’s Gaza peace plan

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation on Saturday with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to discuss the latest regional developments, particularly the situation in Gaza, according to a statement from the Foreign Office.

The two leaders reviewed the ongoing diplomatic efforts, including consultations among eight Arab-Islamic countries and the United States in New York, aimed at achieving an immediate and durable ceasefire, facilitating unhindered humanitarian aid, and working toward a comprehensive peace in Gaza.

Ishaq Dar appreciated the Saudi Foreign Minister’s continued engagement and constructive role in these efforts. They also discussed recent developments, including Hamas’ response to the proposal of President Donald Trump.

Both Ministers reaffirmed their firm commitment to the Palestinian cause and agreed to remain closely engaged with Arab and Islamic partners, as well as the international community, to advance a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.

Hamas has announced its acceptance of key elements of U.S. President Donald proposed ceasefire plan, including the release of hostages, although it sought further negotiations on details and a role in shaping Gaza’s future.

Following Hamas’s statement, President Trump urged Israel to immediately halt its bombardment of Gaza, raising hopes for a possible shift toward de-escalation.

While the group’s response has been seen as a potential breakthrough, issues such as disarmament remain unresolved.

