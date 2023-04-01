Ishaq Dar says govt will facilitate Hujjaj in every possible manner

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Saturday stated Hajj was a sacred religious obligation and the government of Pakistan will facilitate the Hujjaj in every possible manner, ARY News reported.

The finance minister made these remarks while chairing a meeting to review progress on Hajj Scheme-2023. The meeting was attended by Religious Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha and others.

The meeting reviewed and discussed progress on the Hajj-2023. Secretary Religious Affairs briefed the meeting that receipt of applications for the Hajj-2023 was closed on 31st March, 2023 as per the government policy.

It was also informed that 72869 applications had been received in the banks against the government regular scheme quota of 44190.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and interfaith Harmony also provided details about its foreign exchange requirement for the Hajj-2023.

It was desired by the Chair that complete and fully reconciled information regarding the final number of applications received under the Regular Scheme should be collected from the banks by Tuesday 4th April, 2023.

On receipt of complete information, the government shall review and decide the final number of intended applicants for Regular Hajj Scheme-2023.

Earlier in March, the federal government decided to extend the date for receiving applications under the regular Hajj scheme till Sunday while date for sponsorship Hajj scheme was extended till April 9th.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs spokesperson, the decision to this effect was taken keeping in view the difficulties confronted by overseas Pakistanis in sending their remittances.

He said the overseas Pakistanis have to send amount to the dollar account of the Ministry of Religious Affairs through TT or wire transfer, while the applicant or any of his relative will have to maintain liaison with the concerned bank for verification and processing of the remitted amount.

