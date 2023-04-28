Ishaq Dar says ‘no deadlock in govt-PTI talks’

ISLAMABAD: After the second round of talks between the federal government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday that there is no deadlock in the ongoing negotiations, ARY News reported.

While talking to the journalists after the conclusion of the second round of talks, Ishaq Dar said that both sides agreed on sharing today’s progress with their leaders. “There is no deadlock in talks and the next round of dialogues will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 pm.”

“We will share proposals from both sides with our leaders. It would be the final round of talks on Tuesday,” said Dar – a member of the government’s dialogue committee.

Another member of the government’s dialogue committee, Kishwar Zehra reiterated that there is no deadlock in the ongoing talks. “There is no victory or defeat for anyone in the dialogues. We will find a better solution if both sides show flexibility in their stances. We would be facing budget and financial issues in the coming days.”

While talking to the media, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that they are trying to find a solution to the political crisis within the constitutional boundaries.

“We see better progress in the talks today. We will head to Lahore and take Imran Khan in confidence on the progress.”

He, however, criticised the federal government for continuing arrests of PTI leaders and workers besides holding dialogues. Qureshi said that they also raised the issue of arrests before the government’s dialogue committee.

PTI President Fawad Chaudhry said that the arrests of PTI leaders will destroy the dialogue process. He expressed hopes that the talks would enter a conclusive phase on Tuesday.

