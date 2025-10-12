Ishaq Dar stresses Pakistan’s defensive response not aimed at peace-loving Afghan civilians

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday emphasised that Pakistan’s defensive response is not targeted towards the peace-loving Afghan civilian population.

Expressing deep concern over recent tensions along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, Dar described the unprovoked firing and raids by the Taliban government as a serious provocation.

In a post on X, he asserted that Pakistan will take all necessary measures to safeguard its territory, sovereignty, and citizens.

“Pakistan’s befitting response and strikes are against Taliban infrastructure and to neutralize Fitna-e-Khawarij and Fitna-e-Hindustan terrorist elements operating from Afghan soil,” Dar said. “Our defensive response is not targeted towards the peace-loving Afghan civilian population. Unlike Taliban Forces, we are exercising extreme caution in our defensive responses to avoid loss of civilian lives”.

He reiterated that Pakistan expects the Taliban government to take concrete action against terrorist elements and their facilitators who seek to derail Pak-Afghan relations.

Videos: Pakistan Army destroys multiple Afghan Taliban posts

The Pakistan Army on Sunday carried out a series of retaliatory strikes across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, destroying several Afghan Taliban’s checkposts and taking control of at least 19 positions in response to unprovoked aggression from the Afghan side, ARY News reported, citing security sources.

State-run PTV News and Radio Pakistan released videos of the Pakistan Army’s precise strikes that went viral on social media, showing multiple Afghan Taliban posts being hit and destroyed in various sectors along the border.

According to security sources, the Pakistani forces successfully targeted and destroyed Afghan Taliban posts in Doran Mela, Turkmanzai, Kharlachi (Kurram District), Leoband (Killa Abdullah), and Kunar Province opposite Bajaur. The strikes reportedly caused significant losses to Afghan Taliban and Khawarij elements operating from those positions.