Policy measures resulted in stability to PKR value, SBP governor apprises Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor has met Finance Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, in which they discussed the fiscal and monetary measures being undertaken for economic stability, revival and growth of the country, ARY News reported on Monday.

The coordination of fiscal and monetary policy was also discussed in the meeting, said a press release issued by the Finance Division.

SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad said that the continuing administrative efforts by the government and the policy measures of SBP had resulted in achieving stability to the Pakistani rupee value and restrained exchange rate volatility.

Ahmad apprised Ishaq Dar of different macroeconomic policy initiatives in line with the objectives of fiscal policy taken to achieve sustainable growth. He said that SBP is fully committed to supporting the process of economic revival as per the policies of the present government and its mandate statutory.

Senator Dar appreciated the role of the central bank in the economic growth of the country. He acknowledged the regulatory role of the SBP in bringing back the exchange rate stability and showed satisfaction with the current monetary policies being undertaken by the SBP.

He stated that if the monetary policy is always in consonance with the fiscal policy, sustainable growth and stability in the economy can be achieved. The SBP governor thanked the finance minister for his acknowledgement and continuous support.

