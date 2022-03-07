Ishaq Dar should have moved IHC for virtual oath: LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday took up a petition filed by PML-N leader Ishaq Dar seeking directives for the Senate chairman to allow him to take oath as senator via a video link.

A bench of the LHC ordered the petition to be fixed before Justice Jawad Hassan for hearing as he was already hearing a similar case.

The court observed that since the Senate chairman turned down Dar’s request for taking oath through a video link, he should have approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for redressal of grievance.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani last month wrote back to Dar, terming oath-taking via a video link unconstitutional.

He said the PML-N senator-elect, who is currently staying in London, conveyed his intentions to take oath virtually. “Taking oath virtually is not possible as per the Constitution,” he said, quoting its Articles 65 and 255.

Dar earlier this month wrote a letter to the Senate chairman stating that he was under treatment in the UK capital and could not appear in the upper house of Parliament in person. He, therefore, requested that arrangements should be made for his oath-taking via video link.

