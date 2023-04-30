Ishaq Dar stresses for enhanced bilateral cooperation with Iran

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar has asserted that Pakistan holds its brotherly relations with Iran in very high regard, ARY News reported.

He was talking to Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini who called on him in Islamabad.

The Finance Minister extended compliments on successful completion of his tenure in Pakistan.

He highlighted deep rooted cordial relations between Pakistan and Iran based on age old common religious and cultural similarities.

Dar also highlighted economic outlook of the country and said that despite economic challenges, the country is destined to progress and development.

Ishaq Dar lauded the Ambassador’s contributions in enhancing and cementing the decades old brotherly ties and fostering economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

Appreciating the tenure of the Iranian Ambassador in Pakistan, the Finance Minister bid farewell to him and extended best wishes and good luck on behalf of people and government of Pakistan for his future assignments.

Ambassador Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini also stressed upon the potential held by both countries for mutual cooperation and appreciated the cooperation and support of the present government in enhancing bilateral relations in various fields.

He expressed good memories of his stay in Islamabad and support of the people and government of Pakistan in shaping his tenure successful.

