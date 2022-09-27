Ishaq Dar to take oath of Senate seat today: sources

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Ishaq Dar will take the oath of his Senate seat this evening, quoting sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Dar, a PML-N stalwart and close confidante of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, will take oath at 4:00 in the evening today, sources said.

“He will swear in as the Finance Minister of Pakistan on Wednesday morning,” according to sources. Earlier, Miftah Ismail had conceded to the demand of the PML-N leadership and announced to step down as Finance Minister of Pakistan.

Ishaq Dar on Monday returned to Pakistan after ending five years of his self-imposed exile.

Talking to reporters at the Nur Khan Airbase in Chaklala, Dar said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and the premier has handed over the responsibility of the finance ministry to him.

“I will try my best to fulfill all the responsibilities. We will try to take out the country from the economic maelstrom it is stuck in […] the way we did in 1998 and 2013.”

