Ishaq Dar terms fiscal discipline vital for economic prosperity

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday stated that fiscal discipline was inevitable for prosperity of the country and only then can democracy be stabilised, ARY News reported.

Addressing the concluding session of two-day Bacha Khan Conference in Islamabad, the finance minister said that the country has to get rid of reliance on foreign aid.

Ishaq Dar further said that the people of Pakistan learn to uphold the dignity of the country in the comity of nations. He urged all political forces to join hands to steer the county out of current economic crisis.

The Finance Minister eulogized the services of great Pashtun leader Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan famously known as Bacha Khan.

Referring to Bacha Khan’s Khudai Khidmatgar movement, the Finance Minister said the concept is still relevant as politics should be for the service of people.

Govt jacks up fuel prices

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday announced that the federal government has decided to raise the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs35 per litre, which will be applicable from 11am today.

In a televised address, Ishaq Dar said that 11 per cent increase was witnessed in the prices of petrol products in the international market.

Dar further announced that the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil have been increased by Rs18 per litre.

After the latest round of hikes, petrol will be priced at Rs249.80, diesel at Rs262.80, kerosene oil at Rs189.83 and light diesel at Rs187.

