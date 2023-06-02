Ishaq Dar to chair ECC meeting on June 5

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will chair the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting on June 5 to discuss 22-point agenda, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources said that the ECC participants will mull over the approval of Rs9.5 billion allocation for the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway, technical grant for New Gwadar Airport project, separate grants worth Rs120 million and Rs140 million for the Establishment Division, Rs110 million grant for the Ministry of Human Rights and Rs2.7 billion additional funds for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The other items on the agenda include a summary for the additional funds for Frontier Corps (FC) in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Rs470 million grant for the UN peacekeeping contingents, summary for the establishment of coastal guard battalion for the anti-smuggling, summary for NADRA’s project in FATA, funds for the martyrs and injured persons in Swat incident, special summary for the Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Services Corporation Ltd (PASSCO), summary for fixing prices of 54 medicines, Pakistan Poverty Programme’s summary, Rs9.1 billion grant for the finance ministry, Rs4.8 billion grant for the Pakistan Atomic Energy, Rs110 million grant for NACTA and Rs12 billion summary for NDMA relief works.

Earlier in the month, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet approved Rs4 billion for the Ministry of Defence to meet its expenditures.

The approval was given during the ECC meeting chaired by Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Islamabad, said a statement.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) allowed Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Based fertilizer plants to operate beyond May 31 to August 31 on indigenous gas with no subsidy.

Ministry of Industries and Production submitted a summary of Urea Fertilizer requirements for the year 2023 and briefed on the urea fertilizer situation in the country.

Rs20 billion in favour of Cabinet Division for Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SAP), Rs25 million in favour of the President Secretariat for ERE expenditures, Rs208 million in favour of the Intelligence Bureau to meet its Employee Related Expenses, and Rs4000 million in favour of Ministry of Defence to meet its expenditures.