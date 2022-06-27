Ishaq Dar to face cases after returning to Pakistan: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Ayaz Sadiq on Monday has said former finance minister Ishaq Dar will face cases registered against him after returning to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

“No time frame is fixed for the return of Ishaq Dar,” Ayaz Sadiq said in his informal talk with the journalists in Islamabad here today.

He said Ishaq Dar will take oath as a Senator after returning to Pakistan and will face the cases registered against him.

Replying to a question, the federal minister said the incumbent government is not considering replacing Finance Minister Miftah Ismail.

It is pertinent to mention here that there are various cases against the senior PML-N leader, in which he is specifically accused of not submitting details of his assets for 22 years.

Ishaq Dar said that he has already submitted a 32-year record of his assets.

Dar was elected as a senator on a technocrat seat from Punjab in 2018. He could not take oath due to his stay in London. However, the SC suspended his membership over his failure to appear in court on May 8, 2018.

