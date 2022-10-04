Ishaq Dar to head reconstituted ECNEC

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reconstituted the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) and appointed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar as its chairman, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the prime minister has removed Mifath Ismail as head of ECNEC chairman after he stepped down as Minister for Finance. A notification in this regard has also been issued by the Cabinet Division.

Chaired by Ishaq Dar, the top economic decision-making body also comprises Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Trade Naveed Qamar and Minister for Communication Asad Mehmood.

Read More: Ishaq Dar sworn in as finance minister

The provincial representatives include Mohsin Laghari from Punjab; Nisar Ahmed Khuhro from Sindh; Taimur Saleem Jhagra from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Noor Muhammad from Balochistan.

The main function of Ecnec is to sanction public sector development schemes exceeding financial competency of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP).

It can also make moderate changes in the plan and sectoral readjustments within the overall plan allocation and supervise the implementation of the economic policies laid down by the federal cabinet and the National Economic Council (NEC).

Comments