Ishaq Dar to represent Pakistan at 51st OIC FMs session

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is set to travel to Turkiye, to attend the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) scheduled for June 21 and 22.

At the plenary session, he will present Pakistan’s viewpoint on the evolving situation in South Asia, following the ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India, and the Middle East scenario, amid Israel’s recent attacks on Iran and other regional nations.

Reiterating Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, the Deputy Prime Minister will stress the urgent necessity to foster peace in the Middle East and deliver humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.

Ishaq Dar will reiterate Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the objectives and principles of the OIC and its efforts to address the issues confronting the Muslim Ummah.

He will also urge the international community to take decisive actions to combat the escalating tide of Islamophobia and need to urgently address other contemporary global challenges including rising extremism and terrorism and climate change.

On the sidelines, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other OIC member states.

Prior to the Council of the Foreign Ministers, Ishaq Dar will participate in the award ceremony for the grant of “OIC Youth Forum Grand Youth Award” to President of the Republic of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.