Pakistan and Turkiye have expressed the hope for an early understanding among all parties which would contribute to lasting peace and stability in the region.

The understanding to this effect was reached during a telephone conversation between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of Turkiye Hakan Fidan.

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During the telephonic conversation, they discussed the evolving regional situation and underscored the importance of dialogue and restraint.

The two leaders agreed to maintain close coordination on regional and international issues of mutual interest and continue high-level engagements to advance the multifaceted Pakistan-Turkiye partnership.

The United States launched fresh attacks against Iran on Thursday, prompting Tehran to retaliate, as US leaders accused their counterparts of dragging out negotiations for a deal to end the three-month war.

The second straight day of tit-for-tat strikes, with Iran targeting US bases across the Gulf, sent oil prices rising again.

US President Donald Trump, who had repeatedly said negotiations with Tehran were close to an end, said Wednesday that Iran keeps “playing us for suckers” and will now “have to pay the price”.

Hours after, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces began “additional self-defense strikes” at 5:15 pm on Wednesday Washington time — early Thursday in Iran — in response to what it called Tehran’s “unwarranted and continued aggression”.

Iranian media reported explosions across the south near the Strait of Hormuz, with explosions heard in Bandar Abbas, Qeshm and Minab, and sources reporting hits by “enemy projectiles” in Kargan and Sirik.

CENTCOM said later that it had “completed” its strikes on “Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communication systems, and air defense sites”.

American forces “fired precision munitions on Iranian targets that posed a threat to U.S. forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters”, the command said.