Dar urges instant ceasefire in Gaza at UN Security Council debate

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar led the United Nations Security Council’s quarterly discussion on “The Middle East situation, and the Palestinian issue”, emphasising imposition of Gaza ceasefire, especially, ARY News reported.



The discussion was held on July 23, 2025, where Ishaq Dar presented a compelling speech, while representing Pakistan’s presidency of the Council. He demanded that the international community take action in response to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Speaking at the session, Ishaq Dar criticised the deliberate targeting of hospitals, schools, refugee camps, and UN installations in Gaza, demonstrating these actions violate international law and UN resolutions.

The Foreign Minister showed endorsement for the people of Palestine, and stressed that the Gaza ceasefire must be instant, permanent, and categorical, and insisted on unimpeded humanitarian aid to affected populations.

“Indiscriminate punishment and expulsion are serious violations of international law,” Ishaq Dar stated, advocating that the Council fulfil its obligations to guard civilians and restore peace.

Ishaq Dar also called for revived international backing for UNRWA, the UN’s humanitarian organisation for Palestinian refugees, and supported the implementation of a two-state solution as the only feasible option to lasting peace.

Read More: Ishaq Dar meets Guterres, reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to UN Charter

Ishaq Dar mentioned the widespread regional disruption, emphasising the need for peaceful resolutions to conflicts in Syria, Lebanon, and Iran, and reiterated Pakistan’s support for open politics across the Middle East.

Ishaq Dar, in his strong appeal, acknowledged the Palestinian issue as a test of the UN’s reliability and appealed to the Arab League and OIC to lead restoration efforts in Gaza.

He repeated that justice, freedom, dignity, and a sovereign Palestinian state are vital for enduring peace in the region.

Ishaq Dar’s speech, throughout, was focused mainly on the Gaza ceasefire and Palestinian statehood, indicating Pakistan’s extended dedication and promise to international negotiations and human rights.