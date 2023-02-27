Ishaq Dar urges for immediate implementation of austerity measures

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday stressed all the concerned to ensure and expedite implementation of austerity measures, announced by Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, with sincerity and devotion in their ranks without any exception, ARY News reported.

Chaired the first meeting of monitoring Committee to oversee the implementation of austerity measures, the minister highlighted the challenging economic situation in the country, according to press statement issued by finance ministry.

According to the press release, the committee reviewed the implementation of the decisions of the Cabinet on austerity measures.

On the occasion, Secretary Finance gave a presentation on the decisions and their implementation status.

The committee was informed that Ministries/Divisions were already working on these measures and instructions have been issued for immediate compliance and reporting of any exemption and violation of these decisions.

The committee directed all Principal Accounting Officers (PAOs) to implement 15% cut in their current budgets, the statement added. It was decided that use of teleconferences must be encouraged for all meetings to save time and expenditure.

The Committee conveyed that decision to withdraw use of luxury vehicles by the Cabinet members and government officials be implemented with no exemption in any case.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Shehbaz Sharif announced a number of austerity measures, as Pakistan was eyeing a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) this week.

“All ministers, advisers and special assistants will not receive special salaries and perks. The ministers will now pay gas, water and electricity bills from their own pockets.”

“Luxury vehicles are being taken back from all cabinet members which will be auctioned and only one security vehicle will be deputed to the ministers where it is needed. The assisting staffers will not be allowed to pay foreign visits and all government lawmakers will use economy class for domestic travelling. The ministers will not stay at five-star hotels during their foreign visits.”

