Ishaq Dar urges India to create environment for improving ties

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday asked India to create an environment for improving ties between the countries, ARY News reported.

Regarding trade ties with India, he said “It takes two to tango” calling upon India to create an environment to help improve the relations.

Speaking at a press conference, the deputy prime minister also shed light on trade ties with India and said ‘It takes two to tango’ calling upon India to create an environment to help improve the relations.

DPM vows to make Pakistan economic power

The deputy prime minister summarized the government’s initiatives to improve Pakistan’s diplomatic standing and promote economic stability through bilateral and multilateral interactions, the most recent of which was the start of the nation’s two-year term as a non-permanent member of the UN Securit Council for the years 2025–2026.

He said that that efforts are underway to complete Pakistan’s transition from nuclear to economic power and restore its lost prominence in the international arena. Ishaq Dar said the incumbent government strived to enhance Pakistan’s diplomatic footprint during its first 10 months, which led to the burying of the impression of an “isolated Pakistan.”

The deputy prime minister said that the PML-N-led coalition government inherited huge challenges of around 25% policy rate, slow GDP growth and skyrocketing inflation. However, the government’s prudent economic policies downed the policy rate to 13%, inflation below 5%, and remittance, foreign exchange reserves and exports on the rise.

Ishaq Dar told the media that following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visits and effective engagements with the leadership of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Azerbaijan, there were indications of around $29 billion investment in coming to Pakistan.

He highlighted Pakistan’s participation in the Nuclear Energy Summit, World Economic Forum in Saudi Arabia, OIC summit in Gambia, the visit of Saudi foreign minister, Iran’s president late Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister, and that during all interactions Pakistan effectively raised the issue of Kashmir and ongoing Israel’s genocide of Palestinian population. Pakistan’s consistent efforts at the OIC summit in Gambia led to the appointment of OIC envoy on Islamophobia.

He said Pakistan is among the very few countries that strongly advocated the implementation of UN resolutions on Palestine and ICJ ruling on the issue, besides condemning Israel’s barbarism against innocent people.

He said that besides hosting Palestinian medical students, Pakistan also dispatched relief aid to Gaza, Syria and Lebanon.

The deputy prime minister’s presser also encompassed Pakistan’s participation in D-8 summit and appointment of Ambassador Sohail Ahmed as its secretary general, PM Shehbaz’s visit to China and Kazakhstan, participation in UN General Assembly session, where he highlighted Kashmir and Gaza issues besides interacting with dozens of world leaders.

Ties with Afghanistan

He said as Pakistan had started its two-year term as a non-permanent UNSC member, the country would make efforts to enhance diplomatic outreach and work for dispute resolution and upholding the UN charter.

Responding to a question, Ishaq Dar told the media that Pakistan had eliminated terrorism in 2018 but it resurfaced due to the previous government’s policy of opening the Afghan border and releasing the hardcore criminals. “We want good trade ties with Afghanistan as it will pave the way to connectivity with other neighborly states like Uzbekistan”.