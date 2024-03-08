Ishaq Dar urges political parties for ‘Charter of Economy’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator and former finance minister Ishaq Dar on Friday urged all political parties to get united and sign a Charter of Economy to get the country out of the financial trap, ARY News reported.

In his farewell speech, the Senator said that the time has come to work together for the betterment of Pakistan.

Ishaq Dar thanked his party leadership for honoring him with the role in the Senate of Pakistan since 2002.

He said that during his tenure, he witnessed many ups and downs and the Senate played an important role in the parliamentary history of Pakistan and will always be remembered in golden words.

Dar stated difference of opinion is the beauty of democracy but opposition for the sake of opposition is a disaster for the country.

He said Senate is a symbol of the federation therefore the sanctity of this House must be maintained at all costs and the protest should be within the limits.

The former finance minister stressed all political parties for the Charter of Reconciliation and Charter of Economy to get the country out of financial trap. “We should avoid personal vengeance against each other and take the country forward collectively”, said the Senator adding that all political parties should work together to get Pakistan’s name included in G-20 countries.

He said Pakistan is an atomic power, therefore the enemies of Pakistan have interest in weakening the country and all political parties remain busy fighting with each other. He said that all political parties should make sacrifices for Pakistan.