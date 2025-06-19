Ishaq Dar, Uzbek FM discuss bilateral, regional matters

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar on Thursday held a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov.

During the conversation, the two leaders discussed a range of bilateral and regional matters of mutual interest.

They exchanged views on the agenda for the upcoming meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), scheduled to take place in Istanbul from 21–22 July.

The two leaders also agreed to meet on the sidelines of the OIC CFM.

