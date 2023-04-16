Ishaq Dar visits Saudi Arabia, likely to meet Nawaz Sharif

RIYADH: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will meet Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif during his visit to Saudi Arabia, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that the finance minister has performed Umrah and will return to Pakistan after Eidul Fitr.

Sources claimed that Ishaq Dar will also meet former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif during his stay in Saudi Arabia. During the meeting, matters related to country’s political and economic situation will be discussed.

The finance minister is also likely to meet Saudi officials to discuss the financing. They would also hold discussions on $10 billion oil refinery project.

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif reached Saudi Arabia from London to perform Umrah.

Nawaz Sharif and his family members were special guests of Saudi Royal family. Maryam Nawaz, her brothers, daughters Captain (retired) Safdar Awan, Junaid Safdar and other family members already reached Saudi Arabia.

Upon arrival at the Jeddah airport, Nawaz Sharif was welcomed by Hassan Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz, Junaid Safdar and other family members.

Sharifs are expected to spend the last 10 days of Ramazan in Makkah and Medina and celebrate Eidul Fitr in Saudi Arabia.

