Ishaq Dar vows more relief for masses in coming weeks

LAHORE: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday vowed to provide maximum relief to the masses in coming weeks, saying that he passed on relief to the people by reducing fuel prices despite challenges, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference along with other PML-N leaders, the finance minister lambasted the PTI government for its economic performance and vowed to reverse the damage caused to economy by the previous government.

“We reduced petroleum prices last night and making all-out efforts to provide more relief to common people, Ishaq Dar said, adding that PML-N led coalition government saved the country from default and now currency has also started to improve.

“During the last five days an improvement has been witnessed in the country’s economic indicators including the appreciation of a rupee,” the finance minister said.

He further pledged to steer the country out of the mammoth challenges. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is making best efforts to tackle the challenges in an effective manner.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government yesterday announced to slash petrol price by Rs12.63 per litre while the price of high-speed diesel will go down by Rs12.13 per litre.

The announcement was made by newly-appointed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The prices of Kerosene oil had been decreased by Rs10.19 per litre and light diesel by Rs10.17 per litre for the next 15 days.

The development came a day after a report stated that the federal government has decided to hold talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reduce petrol price and other relief steps for the masses.

