ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday warned that the use of transboundary water resources as a tool of coercion threatens regional peace and global stability, and stressed that respect for international treaties and cooperative water governance must remain the cornerstone of the international order.

Addressing the Brussels Conference titled “Transboundary Water Resources: A Weaponised Global Common,” DPM Dar said shared water resources should unite nations rather than divide them, and called for adherence to international law and treaty obligations to prevent conflicts over water.

The conference was jointly organized by the Centre for European Policy Studies (CEPS) and the Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels, bringing together experts, policymakers and climate specialists to discuss the governance of transboundary water resources.

DPM Dar said the management of shared rivers through agreements, treaties and mutual understandings was of critical global importance, warning that in the absence of cooperative frameworks, competing interests could transform common resources into sources of conflict and “weaponisation.”

Quoting former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan, he said water crises were often the result of governance and management failures rather than absolute scarcity, adding that shared waters should serve as pathways to peace and regional integration.

The deputy prime minister said Pakistan had consistently upheld the principles of the UN Charter and remained committed to resolving disputes through dialogue and legal mechanisms. In this spirit, he said, Pakistan signed the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) with India in 1960, establishing a framework for the utilization of the six rivers of the Indus Basin.

He noted that the treaty had survived three major wars and numerous challenges over the decades, demonstrating its resilience and importance as a mechanism for peaceful dispute resolution.

Referring to Pakistan’s concerns regarding developments on the Indus river system, Ishaq Dar said Pakistan had always pursued remedies through mechanisms provided under the treaty and respected international decisions, even when outcomes did not fully meet its expectations.

“Responsible states act within established legal frameworks rather than abandoning them,” he said, adding that unilateral actions undermining treaty obligations posed serious risks to regional stability.

The foreign minister alleged that India had undertaken a series of projects, including reservoir construction and expansion works on rivers covered under the treaty, which, he said, could significantly alter the river system and create conditions for what he termed “hydro-hegemony.”

Describing rivers as lifelines rather than mere waterways, Dar said the Indus River System sustains millions of people and forms the foundation of one of the world’s oldest civilizations. He warned that any attempt to restrict water flows could have severe humanitarian and socio-economic consequences for Pakistan’s population.

“Water must never be viewed as an instrument of coercion,” he said. “It is a shared resource, a common responsibility, and ultimately a prerequisite for human dignity and sustainable development.”

Ishaq Dar emphasized that the issue extended beyond South Asia, arguing that the sanctity of treaties constituted a fundamental principle of the international system. He cited European examples of successful transboundary water cooperation as evidence that faithful implementation of agreements can promote regional stability and prosperity.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to diplomacy, dialogue and international law, he said the country sought solutions based on cooperation rather than confrontation.

The Deputy Prime Minister also highlighted Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change, noting that despite contributing less than one percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, it remained among the countries most affected by climate-related challenges.

He called for enhanced international cooperation on water governance and climate resilience, expressing hope that the conference would generate valuable lessons for managing shared water resources and strengthening global frameworks for transboundary water cooperation.

DPM Dar urged the international community to reaffirm that cooperation, not coercion, should guide the governance of shared waters and ensure that transboundary resources remain a source of peace, development and regional integration.