PML-N has ‘no objection’ to early general elections: Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Ishaq Dar on Wednesday asserted that his party has ‘no objection’ to early general elections, also backing the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to conduct fresh delimitation, ARY News reported.

In an interview to ARY News’ programme ‘Khabar’, the former finance minister said that PML-N always raised voice for early elections, but asked whether “we should always put unconstitutional pressure for polls”.

Ishaq Dar noted that the Census 2023 was notified following a consensus between all major political parties, after which delimitation of constituencies became necessary.

“No talks were held regarding holding of general elections before November 6 in Council of Common Interest [CCI] meeting,” he said, noting that questions cannot be raised on the Election Commission of Pakistan after notifying the census.

Responding to a question, the PML-N leader said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) statement regarding the elections were available in the minutes of CCI meeting. “Reservations of Sindh and Balochistan on census are also on record,” he added.

Backing the ECP’s decision, Ishaq Dar emphasised that the process of delimitations was currently underway in accordance with the constitution, and elections would follow once this process was completed.

“The electoral watchdog had already cleared its position on completing fresh delimitation and holding of general elections,” he said, adding that the upcoming elections will likely be held no later than January next year.

In response to a question about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Dar said that the party should participate in the upcoming elections.

He acknowledged that he was unsure about their participation, but expressed hope that the PTI would choose to contest the elections rather than boycotting them.

In terms of the role of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in the federal government, Dar suggested that he should play a significant role in assisting Nawaz Sharif if the PML-N were to come into power in the next elections.

Referring to legal challenges being faced by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar stated that it might take the courts a few weeks to reach decisions on these cases.

The former minister also affirmed that Nawaz Sharif remained the unanimous candidate of the PML-N for the position of prime minister.