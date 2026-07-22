IShowSpeed has reportedly achieved another major milestone on social media after his Instagram Reel featuring his first-ever meeting with BTS at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final went viral worldwide.

According to viral claims circulating online, the Reel gained an astonishing 300 million views within its first 24 hours, making it the most-viewed Instagram Reel in a single day. If confirmed, it would mark one of the biggest viral moments in Instagram’s history.

The video was recorded during the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on Sunday, where IShowSpeed unexpectedly met all seven members of BTS. Known for his energetic personality, the streamer was visibly thrilled as he greeted the global K-pop superstars for the first time.

His genuine excitement quickly became one of the highlights of the clip, with fans gushing over the wholesome interaction between two of the internet’s biggest entertainment icons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IShowSpeed (@ishowspeed)

The Reel spread rapidly across Instagram and other social media platforms shortly after it was uploaded. Fans shared the clip extensively, helping it gain massive traction within hours.

The crossover attracted not only IShowSpeed’s audience and BTS’ global fanbase but also football supporters who were already watching the FIFA World Cup final. The combination of one of the world’s biggest streamers, the world’s most popular K-pop group, and football’s biggest event created the perfect recipe for a viral moment.