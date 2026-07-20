IShowSpeed had one of the biggest surprises of his career when he met all seven members of global K-pop sensation BTS backstage during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

The 21-year-old internet personality, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr., was livestreaming the championship match between Spain and Argentina from a stadium suite at New York New Jersey Stadium when someone informed him that BTS were nearby.

Without hesitation, the YouTube star rushed into the hallway in search of the group.

As soon as he spotted BTS members RM and J-Hope, Speed excitedly shouted, “Oh my God! BTS! Can I get a picture?”

J-Hope was the first to greet the streamer, recognizing him immediately before the pair exchanged an enthusiastic handshake and hug. Speed then greeted the remaining members -Jin, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook – with hugs and handshakes.

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Unable to contain his excitement, the streamer celebrated by performing one of his signature backflips, drawing laughter and cheers from the K-pop stars. Jungkook was also seen jumping with excitement as he embraced Speed.

The memorable encounter ended with the group posing for a photo together, while Speed repeatedly exclaimed, “Oh my God” and “This is lit,” before telling the band, “Big fan, bro. Big fan.”

RM responded warmly, saying, “I love watching your videos, bro,” before both sides thanked each other and went their separate ways.

Moments later, Speed returned to his seat to witness Spain defeat Argentina 1-0 after extra time to lift the FIFA World Cup trophy.

The streamer later shared the backstage encounter on Instagram, where BTS members RM and J-Hope reacted with fire, heart and raised-hands emojis. V also commented on the post, writing, “We were just as amazed to meet you.”

BTS, meanwhile, entertained fans during the World Cup halftime show with a performance of their global hit Dynamite.