Ishrat Fatima rejoins PTV on request of Attaullah Tarar

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar announced the return of veteran broadcaster Ishrat Fatima to national television as a mentor for budding newscasters and broadcasters.

On Thursday, the minister made the announcement on media alongside the veteran broadcaster at her residence in Islamabad.

He was accompanied by Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Ashfaq Ahmad Khalil, Media Coordinator to the Prime Minister Badar Shahbaz and Principal Information Officer Mubashir Hassan.

The minister expressed his gratitude to Ishrat Fatima for accepting his request to rejoin Pakistan Television (PTV) as an expert and mentor. He noted that her expertise would be invaluable in training newcomers in the art of news reading and broadcasting under various circumstances.

The minister added, “She is a seasoned newscaster with an illustrious career”. He also noted, “Every Pakistani identified her voice as she brings over four and a half decades of experience and service to the nation”.

“Following her retirement from Radio Pakistan, I personally requested her to join PTV to train the next generation and promote the Urdu language. Her return will encourage us all and strengthen PTV as an institution. Throughout her career, she maintained professional integrity without any political associations”.

The minister said there would be a surprise upon her formal return, noting that Pakistan Television is all set to welcome her back. In an interview with the media, the veteran broadcaster described news reading as her lifelong passion and thanked the minister for honouring her with this responsibility.

Ishrat Fatima stated that she looks forward to teaching the younger generation and contributing to the betterment of the institution. She also urged the government to continue encouraging competent individuals in every field.