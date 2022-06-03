ISI given special status to screen govt officers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given special status to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) for conducting verification and screening of the government officers, ARY News reported on Friday.

The promotions and appointments of the senior government officers will be approved on the condition of clearing the special screening and verification process of the country’s top spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

PM Shehbaz Sharif has given the ‘Special Vetting Agency (SVA)’ status to the ISI. A notification has been issued by the Establishment Division post-PM Sharif’s approval to declare the special status of the top secret agency.

The premier has notified the Directorate General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as a Special Vetting Agency (SVA) for verification and screening of all public office holders (Officers’ category) for induction, important postings/appointments and promotions.

It read that the order was issued ‘in the exercise of powers conferred by sub-section (1) of Section 25 of the Civil Servants Act 1973 (LXXI of 1973, read with Notification No. S.R.O. 120(I)/1998, dated 27th February, 1998,’ by the prime minister.

