Isla Fisher and Larry Cohen: Rumors Swirl After Notting Hill Dinner Date

New dating speculation has emerged surrounding actress Isla Fisher and former footballer Larry Cohen after the pair were photographed enjoying an evening out in London’s trendy Notting Hill neighborhood. The sighting marks Isla Fisher ‘s first rumored romantic link since finalizing her divorce from comedian Sacha Baron Cohen in June 2025.

On Saturday evening, Isla Fisher and Larry Cohen were seen leaving Soho House, a private members’ club, where they reportedly shared a cozy dinner date. Eyewitnesses described the atmosphere between Isla Fisher and Larry Cohen as warm and relaxed, noting that the duo appeared to be laughing, chatting, and enjoying each other’s company while waiting for a taxi.

Photographs circulating online capture candid moments between the two:

Isla Fisher showing something on her phone to Larry Cohen , both smiling and engaged

Larry Cohen gently placing his hand on Isla Fisher ‘s back as she spoke with a taxi driver

Both appearing comfortable and at ease in each other’s presence

Isla Fisher’s Life After Divorce

This potential new chapter for Isla Fisher follows the conclusion of her 13-year marriage to Sacha Baron Cohen. The couple, who were together for over two decades, share three children: Olive (18), Elula (15), and Montgomery (10). Following their separation, reports indicate the children have primarily been residing with Isla Fisher in London.

While Fisher has maintained privacy regarding her personal life post-divorce, this public outing with Larry Cohen has naturally drawn media attention and fan speculation about a possible new relationship.

Cohen , the subject of recent rumors alongside Isla Fisher , is a former professional footballer with South African ties. Though details about his post-sports career remain limited in public reports, his connection to Isla Fisher has placed him in the entertainment spotlight.

No Official Confirmation—Yet

As of now, neither Fisher nor Larry Cohen has issued an official statement confirming or denying romantic involvement. Representatives for both parties have not commented on the speculation surrounding the pair.

Fans and media outlets continue to monitor developments, but for now, the connection between Isla Fisher and Larry Cohen remains unconfirmed—though the photos suggest a genuine rapport worth watching.