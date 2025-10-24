Isla Fisher stunned by news of Nicole Kidman's divorce

A close friend of Nicole Kidman, Isla Fisher has shared her surprise regarding the actress’s recent split from her husband Keith Urban.

During a recent appearace on the “Fly On The Wall” podcast, Isla addressed the news of Nicole’s divorce, which she filled for after nearly 20 years of her marriage on September 30, citing irreconcilable differences.

“I’m really, really, really shocked”, Isla admitted on the podcast. However, she noted she has not yet spoken directly with Nicole, stating, “I have left a message. I have not connected yet”.

Out of respect for Nicole and Keith’s daughters, Sunday Rose, 17 and Faith Margaret. 14, Isla refrained from commenting further on the situation. “I don’t really wanna comment on that because there are children involved”, she explained.

According to a source who spoke to People, Nicole made every effort to salvage her marriage, but Keith appeared to have “move on”, leaving her feeling “hurt” by his changed behavior. The insider revealed, “Keith has not been honest. She wanted to save their marriage and believed that she could, but it seems he’s already moved on”.