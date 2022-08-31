Islamabad: 15 Health care units sealed over irregularities

Islamabad: The Health Care Regulatory (HCR) on Wednesday sealed 15 health care units in the city over irregularities, ARY News reported.

According to an HCR spokesperson the authority carried out multiple operations sealing 15 health care units over irregularities. HCR teams inspected 67 hospitals, laboratories and homeoclinics in the last two weeks, they added.

The spokesperson added that the centres were sealed over the absence of eligible staff, under registrations, Excise cuts, and uncleanliness in the centres. 32 centres have been issued notices over the irregularities while registration of three centres has been suspended, they added.

Earlier in June, the Sindh government decided to restore 76 non-operational basic health units (BHU) in the province by handing them over to the People’s Private Health Initiative (PPHI).

According to details, the Sindh government has decided to restore 76 non-operational BHUs across different districts of Sindh. The BHUs have been handed over to PPHI for restoration.

The Sindh government and PPHI have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the restoration of the 76 BHUs. A total of 34 BHUs from Karachi’s district Malir and 23 from Jamshoro will be restored under the agreement.

Moreover, 19 other BHUs will be restored in multiple districts of Sindh.

