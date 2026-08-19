Islamabad: 275 foreign nationals arrested in raid on illegal call centre

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) have arrested 275 foreign nationals during a joint raid in in Islamabad’s sector I-10 for running an illegal call centre, officials say.

The arrested foreigners included Chinese nationals and citizens of other countries, FIA said.

The call centre management was found to be involved in preparation of immodest material, officials said. “Foreign woman and man were recruited for preparation of the indecent material”.

The FIA has registered a case under the Foreign Act, while the NCCIA has booked the accused under the PECA Act.

All foreign nationals had entered Pakistan on visit or business visas, FIA said.

The authorities have decided to send 76 foreigners back to their countries immediately. “The exit permits of the arrested accused under the process of preparation,” sources added.