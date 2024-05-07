Islamabad admin diverts school buses for Pink bus project

ISLAMABAD: The official buses designated for transporting children to schools are being redirected for other government projects, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The official transportation for schoolchildren in Islamabad is facing a critical threat as plans emerge to repurpose PM Transport into Pink public buses.

The buses designated for transporting children are being redirected for other projects, prompting concerns among parents and residents.

Authorities have issued orders to transport F-six and G-six government school children in two to three shifts.

Parents are mobilizing to protest outside schools, expressing frustration with the perceived incompetence of the administration.

The lack of government-provided transportation means that children are forced to leave home early in the morning and return as late as 4 pm.

Demanding immediate action, parents are calling for the cessation of children’s school buses and urging the Home Minister to intervene and address the situation promptly.