Islamabad administration launches doorstep services initiative

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has initiated doorstep services to ease citizens of the federal capital city, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Initially six facilities have been included in the doorstep services initiative, officials said. It includes facilities like domicile certificates, birth and death certificates, issuance of power of attorney for land dealing, international driving permit, fuel permit and vehicle registrations, DC Islamabad has stated.

The citizens will be able to fix an appointment, time and get the required details from the administration’s representative through it.

The doorstep mobile van will reach the doorstep of citizens within a given time.

